Qatar offers to mediate for release of two Greek soldiers from Turkey

Qatar is willing to mediate for the release of the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in Turkey since March after accidentally crossing a borderline between the two countries, the emirate’s defense minister has told his Greek counterpart.

Khalid Al Attiyah, who also holds the post of deputy premier, made the offer in a statement after his talks with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos in Athens.

Kammenos thanked his Qatari counterpart for the offer, noting the extent of the emirate’s relations with Turkey.

Al Attiyah also expressed his condolences to and his support for the Greek people over the Mati fire tragedy.