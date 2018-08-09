Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at age 92

Faye Spanos, the wife of Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos, has died at the age of 92, the team announced in a statement on Wednesday.



Faye married Alex in 1948 and became a mother to four children, grandmother to fifteen grandchildren, and great grandmother to ten.



After the family built a real estate fortune, Alex purchased a controlling stake in the San Diego Chargers in 1984. Their son, Dean, is now chairman and controlling owner of the team.



“Faye’s legacy to her large family and to those who knew her and loved her was her multitude of kindnesses and her fathomless compassion,” the Chargers said in their statement.



