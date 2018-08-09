Probe launched into Varkiza drowning
Online
The body of a woman, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was recovered in the sea off the coast of Varkiza in southern Athens on Thursday, coast guard officials said.
The body of a woman, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was recovered in the sea off the coast of Varkiza in southern Athens on Thursday, coast guard officials said.
According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the woman was wearing a swimming costume and diving mask and had become entangled in a rope attached to a small pleasure boat that had been moored close to Varkiza’s public beach.