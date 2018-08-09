License plates returned for Aug 15 holday

As of Friday, drivers who have had their license plates confiscated by police for minor offenses can reclaim them ahead of the August 15 national holiday, traditionally when Greeks set off for their summer vacations, many traveling large distances by road.



Motorists can retrieve their license plates after paying the corresponding fine.



The measure does not apply to drivers of cars, scooters or motorcycles who have committed serious offenses, such as driving under the influence, speeding, running a red light or driving an uninsured vehicle.