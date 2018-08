A man has been arrested after being caught stealing donations for fire victims from a drop-off site in Nea Makri, near the areas ravaged by last month’s lethal wildfires, police said on Thursday.



Members of the police’s motorcycle-riding DIAS squad detained the suspect, a 37-year-old Albanian national, inside the town gym on Tuesday after receiving a call by a guard.



During a search, officers found two boxes with biscuits and canned food inside the trunk of the suspect’s car.



Police said they were seeking a 49-year-old Greek national believed to have acted as his accomplice.



The 37-year-old appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Thursday.