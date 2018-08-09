No more plastic straws on Minoan Lines ships
Minoan Lines said on Wednesday it is the first ferry company in Greece to stop using plastic straws on its vessels, replacing them with straws made from biodegradable environmentally friendly material.
The move comes after the company dropped the use of plastic bags at the stores on its ferries, switching to paper bags as part of a broader push to operate in an environmentally friendly manner.