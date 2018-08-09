Number of West Nile infections grows

Health officials in Greece have confirmed 17 new cases of West Nile virus this week, bringing this summer’s total to 60 reported cases.

Three people, all over the age of 70, have died so far this week after being infected with the mosquito-borne virus, according to data released Thursday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

Officials said that infected mosquitoes have so far been detected in 25 municipalities across the country, mostly in the regions of Attica and Macedonia.

Residents are advised to guard themselves against mosquito bites as well as to remove standing water from their homes which may attract mosquitoes.