As awful as major disasters may be, they tend to bring out the best in this country. It happened in the wake of the destructive flash floods in Mandra, west of Athens, and more recently after the lethal wildfires that ravaged Mati and other settlements east of the capital.



Volunteer groups, foundations, businesses and individuals all joined the relief effort.



Recent events have demonstrated that the country needs a more active civil society that will be able to provide solutions to big problems. The Greek state has reached its limits. Some of its functions have been neutralized due to bad management and lack of resources. The country needs to develop a culture of volunteerism and social contribution, together with steps to better organize local communities.