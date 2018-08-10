As fire victims named, their stories emerge
As an investigation deepens into the causes of last month’s catastrophic wildfires in Attica, an official list naming 91 victims was made public on Thursday even as the death toll rose to 93 after a 78-year-old burns victim died in the hospital.
Ninety-one of the victims were identified by name while DNA samples have been taken from the other two but no relatives have come forward.
The list includes the names of 45 women, 35 men and 11 children including a 6-month-old infant, the youngest victim of the blazes whose firefighter father was on duty on the night of the fires and also lost his wife in the disaster. Twin 9-year-old sisters and their grandparents are also among those named.
The oldest victim was a 93-year-old woman.
The list includes the names of two Polish nationals, Beate-Teresa Korzeniowska, 40, and her 9-year-old son, Kacper-Nikolaj, who drowned. It also names Irishman Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp, who had been on his honeymoon in Mati with his wife, who survived.
A 64-year-old Belgian man, Dirk Bonte, also drowned in his attempt to escape the flames by boat while his son survived.
The dead included 13 families while dozens more families survived the blazes but saw their homes destroyed.
Many residents of the affected areas want to see a memorial set up for those who died, Kathimerini has learned.
Meanwhile a judicial probe aimed at apportioning blame for last month’s wildfires continued on Thursday, with members of the fire service who were on duty on July 23 visiting Athens first instance prosecutor Ilias Zagoraios and his deputy Varvara Gnesouli.
The revelations by Kathimerini earlier this week of discrepancies between evidence from the fire service’s electronic archives and the testimonies of some fire service officers are expected to prompt a new strand in the ongoing judicial investigation.
Zagoraios’s intent, according to sources, is to question as many witnesses as possible over the next 10 days with the aim of summoning the first suspects by the end of the month.
The same prosecutor is spearheading a parallel probe, at the request of Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, into illegal construction in coastal areas and forestland after it emerged that most of the properties in Mati, the settlement in eastern Attica that was hardest hit in the fires, had been illegally built.
