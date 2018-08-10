As fire victims named, their stories emerge

As an investigation deepens into the causes of last month’s catastrophic wildfires in Attica, an official list naming 91 victims was made public on Thursday even as the death toll rose to 93 after a 78-year-old burns victim died in the hospital.

Ninety-one of the victims were identified by name while DNA samples have been taken from the other two but no relatives have come forward.

The list includes the names of 45 women, 35 men and 11 children including a 6-month-old infant, the youngest victim of the blazes whose firefighter father was on duty on the night of the fires and also lost his wife in the disaster. Twin 9-year-old sisters and their grandparents are also among those named.

The oldest victim was a 93-year-old woman.

The list includes the names of two Polish nationals, Beate-Teresa Korzeniowska, 40, and her 9-year-old son, Kacper-Nikolaj, who drowned. It also names Irishman Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp, who had been on his honeymoon in Mati with his wife, who survived.

A 64-year-old Belgian man, Dirk Bonte, also drowned in his attempt to escape the flames by boat while his son survived.

The dead included 13 families while dozens more families survived the blazes but saw their homes destroyed.

Many residents of the affected areas want to see a memorial set up for those who died, Kathimerini has learned.

Meanwhile a judicial probe aimed at apportioning blame for last month’s wildfires continued on Thursday, with members of the fire service who were on duty on July 23 visiting Athens first instance prosecutor Ilias Zagoraios and his deputy Varvara Gnesouli.

The revelations by Kathimerini earlier this week of discrepancies between evidence from the fire service’s electronic archives and the testimonies of some fire service officers are expected to prompt a new strand in the ongoing judicial investigation.

Zagoraios’s intent, according to sources, is to question as many witnesses as possible over the next 10 days with the aim of summoning the first suspects by the end of the month.

The same prosecutor is spearheading a parallel probe, at the request of Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, into illegal construction in coastal areas and forestland after it emerged that most of the properties in Mati, the settlement in eastern Attica that was hardest hit in the fires, had been illegally built.



The list of named victims (wth parents' names in parenthesis) is as follows:

Dimitrios-Aristidis Alexopoulos (Anastasios and Adriani), b. 2005

Emila Androulidaki (Evangelos and Kassiani), b. 1945

Zoi Athanasopoulou (Giorgos and Styliani), b. 1932

Dirk Bonte (Hendrik and Mariette), b. 1954, Belgium

Styliani Christofidou (Stavros and Athina), b. 1959

Thekla Desypri (Ioannis and Maria), b. 1957

(unnamed infant) Dimitriou (Andreas and Margarita), b. 23 January 2018

Margarita Dionysioti (Haralambos and Maria), aged 56

Nikoleta Doutsa (Gavaki) (Ioannis and Angela), b. 1972

Panagiotis Doxas (Argyrios and Marianthi), b. 1998

Argyrios Doxas (Panagiotis and Ourania), b. 1958

Haralambos Drouvis (Christos and Eleni), b. 1945

Filippos Filippopoulos (Ioannis and Eleni), b. 1946

Sofia Filippopoulou (Ioannis and Spyridoula), b. 1957

Sofia Filippopoulou (Ioannis and Georgia), b. 2009

Vasiliki Filippopoulou (Ioannis and Georgia), b. 2009

Andreas Fytros (Grigorios and Varvara), b. 2007

Grigorios Fytros (Andreas and Evdokia), b. 1964

Evdokia Fytrou (Grigorios and Varvara)

Maria Galani (Konstantinos and Irini), b. 1977

Panagiota Gazepidou-Gazepi (Athanasios and Maria), b. 1964

Panagiotis Hamilothoris (Evangelos and Panagiotis), b. 1989

Nikolaos Hatzopoulos (Christos and Stella), b. 1934

Evpraxia Herouveim (Aristeidis and Vasiliki), b. 1944

Maria-Iliana Herouveim (Vassiliki), 2013

Vasiliki Herouveim (Stylianos and Evpraxia), b. 1965

Evpraxia-Melina Herouveim , b. 2013

Spyridon Kakaris (Konstantinos and Katerina), b. 1978

Maria Kalapanida (Ioannis and Athanasia), b. 1933

Marianthi Kalapanida (Evangelou and Maria)

Nikolaos Kaleyiannakos (Ioannis and Adriani), b. 1933

Ioannis Kaleyiannakos (Nikolaos and Paraskevi), b. 1967

Paraskevi Kaleyiannakou (Vasileios and Velouda), b. 1944

Smaragda Kandalepa (Epaminondas and Domna), 85

Garyfallia Karagiaouri (Fotios and Maria), b. 1952

Athina Karali (Michail and Anastasia), b. 1970

Vasilios Katsargyris

Polydoros-Paris Katsoulakis (Markos and Katerina), b. 1998

Konstantinos Kertsis (Thomas and Maria), aged83

Ioannis Kladios (Aristidis and Chrysoula), b. 1934

Iakovos Kladios (Ioannis and Maria), b. 1971

Maria Kladiou (Nikolaos and Stamatina), b. 1937

Panagiotis Kokkinidis (Giorgos and Pipina), b. 1979

Georgios Kokkinidis (Panagiotis and Kassiani), b. 2010

Dimitrios Kokkinidis (Panagiotis and Kassiani), b. 2013

Pipina Kokkinidou , aged about 67

Marianthi Konstantaki (Andreas and Angeliki), b. 1933

Beata-Teresa Korzeniowska (Wincenty and Barbara), b. 1980, Poland

Kacper-Nikolaj Korzeniowski (Jaroslaw and Beata-Teresa), 2009, Poland

Nikolas Kossoras (Dimitrios and Evmorfia), b. 1950

Vasileia Kostopoulou (Evangelos and Georgia), b. 1967

Maria Koukla-Polychronidou (Giorgos and Sofia), b. 1947

Christos Kouklas (Ioannis and Vasiliki), b. 1941

Michail Labridis (Vasilios and Maria), b. 1945

Angeliki Mascha (Stylianos and Kalliopi), b. 1933

Angelos Maschas (Panagiotis and Marika), b. 1930

Vasileia Mavridou (Nikolaos and Evangelia), b. 1959

Viktoras Michas (Giorgos and Athina), b. 1993

Aspasia Moraiti (Konstantinos and Eleni), b. 1927

Maria Moshou (Michail and Elizabet), 56

Katina Nitsotoli (Dimitrios and Marouda), b. 1952

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp (Denis and Mary), b. 1972, Ireland

Kostoula Orfanou (Dimitrios and Dimitra), b. 1936

Maria Pagomenou (Konstantinos and Olga), b. 1945

Vasiliki Palioura (Minas and Maria), b. 1945

Ioannis Papaioannou (Giorgos and Artemis), b. 1957

Spyridon Papapostolou (Athanasios and Eleni), b. 1935

Moira Patelarou (Dimitrios and Ioanna), b. 1931

Evangeli Petala (Thomas and Agora), b. 1943

Dionysios Petalas (Vasileios and Maria), b. 1929

Leonidas Plymakis (Iosif and Maria), b. 1943

Evgenia Politou (Grigorious and Kassiani), b. 1941

Michail Polyportis (Ioannis and Dimitra), b. 1952

Eleni Sarieva (Nikiforos and Nina), b. 1962

Evangelia Siapera (Leonidas and Maria), b. 1941

Kalliopi Siapkara (Angelos and Eleni), b. 1983

Eleni Sideri (Periklis and Olga), b. 1925

Zabeta Skaramaga (Nikolaos and Fotini), b. 1941

Dimitrios Skaramagas (Emmanouil and Irini), b. 1932

Kassiani Spanou (Dimitrios and Evangelia), b. 1978

Chrysi Spilioti (Giorgos and Katerina), b. 1956

Dimitrios Tournavitis (Michail and Irini-Magdalini), b. 1964

Pavlos Tsarbos (Kyriakos and Paraskevi), b. 1958

Viktor Tsekos (Pantelis and Magdalini), b. 1959

Efthymios Vonikopoulos (Theodoros and Sofia), b. 1963

Sofia Yianakopoulou (Konstantinos and Sevastia), b. 1932

Angeliki Yiannopoulou (Panagiotis and Chrysanthi), b. 1930

Efstratios Zafeiriou (Theodoros and Domna), aged 85