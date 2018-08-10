Gkolomeev takes silver in Glasgow

Greece’s performance in the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow ended on a high note on Thursday, with swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev taking silver in the 50 m freestyle.

With a time of 21.44, he broke his own record that he set in Glasgow at the semifinals on Wednesday. Gkolomeev finished behind Ben Proud of Britain and ahead of Andrea Vergani from Italy.

The 25-year-old broke his run of fourth places (in five European championships) to give Greece its second medal in Glasgow, after Apostolos Christou took bronze in the 100 m backstroke earlier in the week.