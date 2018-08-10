Seamen to strike in September

Ferries will remain moored at Greek ports on Monday, 3 September, after the union representing the country’s seamen called a 24-hour strike following fruitless talks with ship operators to renew a collective pay agreement.

In a statement, the Panhellenic Seamen’s Union (PNO) said the strike was in response to the “unfair obstructionist tactics” of the Association of Passenger Ship Operators (SEEN), which has refused demands for pay increases for seven consecutive years.