Classical Music Festival of the Cyclades | Syros | August 12-18

The 14th International Classical Music Festival of the Cyclades returns to the Apollon Theater in Ermoupoli from August 12 to 18. The annual festival features artists from all over the world in performances of classical works from chamber music to arias under the artistic direction of Greek National Opera violinist Giannou Margaziotis. The program on the opening night of the festival, Sunday, August 12, comprises chamber music jewels by Haydn, Brahms and Saint-Saens by musicians Ai Motohashi (piano, Japan), Lars Bjornkjaer (violin, Denmark), Yannos Margaziotis (violin, Greece), Olgu Kizilay (violin, Turkey), Paris Anastasiadis (viola, Greece), Enkela Kokolani (viola, Greece), Selin Nardemir (cello, Turkey) and Isidoros Sideris (cello, Greece). Ticket prices range from 10 to 24 euros and performances start at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.festivalcyclades.com.

Apollon Theater, Vardaka Square, Ermoupoli, tel 22810.85192