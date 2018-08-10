Corpse found in burning car in Thermi

Authorities in northern Greece were on Friday investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person whose charred remains were found in a burning car in eastern Thessaloniki.



The body was found in the driving seat of the car, which had been parked in the yard of a house in Thermi, early on Friday morning.



The fire service was dispatched to the scene after reports of a fire and found the car burning.



It remained unclear whether the victim was a man or a woman and whether the fire was an accident, suicide or the result of foul play.