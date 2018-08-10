Aegaleo gas pump employee thwarts robbery

Two would-be robbers tried to hold up a gas station in Aegaleo, western Athens, in the early hours of Friday morning but were thwarted by the employee who had been on duty at the time.



The two perpetrators, who were both wearing masks, entered the gas station on the corner of Athinon Avenue and Ethnarchou Makariou Street at 5.20 a.m., according to the employee’s account of events.



One of the men threatened him with a gun, demanding that he empty the cash register.



However, the employee, a Pakistani national, fought back, apparently surprising the would-be robbers, who fled.



One of the assailants fired his gun in the air twice as they were leaving but nobody was injured and no damage was reported.