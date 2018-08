The benchmark of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) headed south on Friday, as financial turmoil in Turkey and the jittery climate in European markets weighed on Greek stocks.



The ATHEX general index ended at 743.73 points, down 1.45 percent from Thursday’s 754.65 points.



Turnover came to 27.2 million euros.



The large-cap index fell 1.62 percent and mid-caps lost 0.58 percent.



The only blue chip to rise was Terna Energy (0.53 percent), while sharp losses were registered by Piraeus Bank (-3.74 percent) and ADMIE (-3.33 percent).



Among market sectors, commerce and technology rose 1.77 percent and 0.21 percent respectively, while health and food lost 3.85 percent and 2.52 percent respectively.