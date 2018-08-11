Navy cadets heading to Egypt on Greek warship
Greece’s warship HS Prometheus is to sail to Alexandria for a two-day visit on Thursday as part of the summer training of Hellenic Navy cadets and amid continuing efforts to boost military relations between Greece and Egypt.
A total of 149 cadets will be aboard the warship, most from Greece and others from other countries who are receiving training in Greece.
The cadets and the 140-strong crew, headed by captain Athanasios Spanos, are to receive Greek and Egyptian dignitaries for a reception on the 146.6-meter ship at Alexandria’s naval base on Thursday.