Gov’t issues decree for demolition of illegal construction

The government has issued fast-track legislation, which does not require approval in Parliament, to accelerate its plans for the demolition of thousands of illegal properties on Greece’s coastlines and forestland, it emerged on Saturday.



Rampant illegal construction in eastern Attica, where dozens of people died in wildfires last month, has been widely blamed for the magnitude of the tragedy.



“Under the weight of the national tragedy suffered by the Greek people, the state must take immediate measures to proceed, without impediments, to the demolition of illegal structures and buildings that pose a risk to public safety,” a government source was cited as saying on Saturday.



“In order to ensure that residents are protected in the event of danger, it is the government’s obligation to show zero tolerance for illegal buildings on coasts and in forests,” the source said.



Last week Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reiterated his government’s resolve to knock down 3,200 illegal structures for which final judicial decisions have been issued.