International air arrivals jump in Jan-July 2018

Greece is enjoying a very successful year in terms of tourist arrivals, based on official figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority, Fraport and the Athens International Airport for the January-July 2018 period.



Passenger arrivals at the 14 regional airports operated by Fraport recorded a 13.7 percent increase compared with the same period in 2017, totaling 12.1 million passengers, from 10.6 million last year.



At Athens International Airport, passenger arrivals exceeded 9 million in the January-March 2018 period, posting an increase of 15 percent, while passenger arrivals at Iraklio airport on Crete topped 1.85 million.



In total, international passenger traffic at Greece’s airports in the seven first months of the year outpaced last year’s levels by more than 3 million.