Rio-Antirrio Bridge traffic increases 9.7 pct

Vehicle traffic on the 2,880-meter-long Rio-Antirrio Bridge in western Greece rose 9.7 percent in the 12 months from July 2017 to June 2018, compared to an increase of 8.6 percent a year earlier, according to data published by Gefyra SA, the consortium that manages and maintains the bridge.



The bridge, which opened in August 2004, crosses the Gulf of Corinth near Patra, linking the town of Rio on the Peloponnese peninsula to Antirrio on mainland Greece by road.



Gefyra SA said it also recorded a 28.4 percent increase in the use of the company’s e-pass, which offers significant discounts to frequent users, and a 37.8 percent rise in the use of the Greek Interoperable Tolling Systems (GRITS) service, which allows drivers to utilize electronic toll lanes on five road networks using a single transponder.