Birds fly over Nafplio as urbanites take off on holiday

A flock of wading birds flies over the Nea Kios coastal wetland near the port of Nafplio in the Peloponnese on Saturday. Athens and other major cities emptied out over the weekend as thousands of Greeks headed to islands or their villages ahead of the August 15 national holiday, traditionally viewed as the peak of the Greek summer season. After a sweltering week, temperatures dipped slightly over the weekend, down to 30 Celsius (86 Fehrenheit), but are forecast to rise again this week, approaching 35 C (95 F). [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]