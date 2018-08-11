Navy detonates two WWII shells off Cephalonia

Members of the Hellenic Navy’s underwater demolition teams have carried out a controlled detonation of two unexploded World War II artillery shells found in the sea off the southern coast of Cephalonia, it emerged on Saturday.

Before the explosion, the navy team coordinated with the Forest Management Agency of Enos and several environmental groups to select the procedure that would have the least impact on the local environment, as the location was close to two Natura 2000 protected areas and a beach that is a nesting ground for the loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta).