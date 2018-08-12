Kotzias: Foreign policy-making requires ‘spirit of resistance’

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias took to social media on Sunday to hit out at his critics, saying that foreign policy requires “a spirit of resistance, not subservience.”



“Foreign policy requires pragmatism [and] realism, not fear,” Kotzias tweeted.



“[Foreign policy requires] courage and resilience, not nightmares; determination with flexibility, not cowardice; faith in principles, not opportunistic behavior; [fresh] ideas not stale ones; theoretical and practical knowledge, not half-baked notions; a spirit of resistance, not subservience,” he added.