Foreign visitors should feel safe like home in Greece, officials say

Greece, one of the most popular tourism destinations in the world, is a safe country for travel, with all the necessary measures having been taken by authorities to ensure a unique carefree experience, officials have said.



“Travel within the country is relaxed, safe and reasonably priced,” the Ministry of Tourism told Xinhua, sending a message that the mainland and the Greek islands are safe destinations with authentic thematic tourism experiences 365 days a year.



Tourism has been a traditional pillar in Greek economy for decades and a key driver to growth even during the years of economic crisis. This year is expected to set another record number with 32 million of foreign visitors in total.



Greek authorities and ordinary citizens treat each guest with respect and make the utmost effort to make their stay pleasant with emphasis on safety, ministry and local officials have said.



Santorini in the Aegean Sea and Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea in western Greece are among the most popular Greek islands that attract thousands of visitors every year, including many Chinese.



Arrivals from China increased by 35 percent in 2017 and are expected to increase by 50 percent in 2018, according to Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura.



The 150,000 Chinese tourists visiting Greece, as well as all visitors from across the world, should feel safe like home, officials stressed.



“Santorini, and generally Greece, is a very safe destination. There is a civil protection plan for every area and island of the country that is followed in cases of emergency or natural disasters and there is also one for our island,” the Mayor of Santorini, Nikolaos Zorzos, told Xinhua in a recent interview.



According to Zorzos, as far as the safety of the private sector enterprises is concerned (hotels, transfers, sports etc.), they all have taken the necessary precautions concerning safety.



“They do not get a working license if they do not comply with the law. Every company has a safety inspector that is responsible for keeping everybody safe,” he added.

In line with Zorzos, the Mayor of Zakynthos Pavlos Kolokotsas, assured that tourists are safe and protected in Zakynthos as well.



“Zakynthians are hospitable and friendly. Moreover, the Municipality of Zakynthos, the local Police Force, the Port Authorities and the Region of Ionian Islands are cooperating for this purpose and all the necessary measures are adopted in order to protect our tourists,” Kolokotsas told Xinhua. [Xinhua]