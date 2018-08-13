65 companies already set up using electronic one-stop shop

A new electronic one-stop shop that allows companies to set up in Greece has already approved applications from 65 businesses, according to state news agency AMNA.

The companies that have registered using the One-Stop Shop (e-YMS), which was launched on July 22, come from across the business spectrum, including the construction, real estate management, travel and hospitality sectors.

One company managed to get all its electronic paperwork approved in just 18 minutes, while just over half get set up in under two hours. Ninety percent of applications are approved within one day.

Most of the new companies are based in Attica (41), with the rest spread out over the country.

The e-YMS, which is only available in English, operates through the website of the General Commercial Register (GEMI), at eyms.businessportal.gr.

All documents are submitted digitally to the e-YMS, which also issues tax office certification, saving applicants a trip to the tax office. The economy ministry estimates that the new service reduces the cost of setting up a company by 70 percent. [AMNA]