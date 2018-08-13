Greek military suspends confidence-building activities with Turkey over detained soldiers
Online
Greece’s top military brass has sent a strong message to Ankara over its detention of two Greek soldiers since March by suspending some confidence-building activities with Turkey for the remainder of the year.
The measures under suspension extend to the the exchange of military academy graduates as well as sporting and cultural activities, which have already been scaled down over the detention of the two soldiers, who were arrested after accidentally crossing a borderline between the two countries.