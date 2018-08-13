Death toll from Attica blaze rises to 95

The death toll in last month’s deadly wildfire in the outskirts of Attica on July 23-24, with the death of a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized after the blaze.

According to SKAI TV, the man, who had been in intensive care in the KAT hospital in Athens, was aged 63.

Last week, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection released a list of the names of 90 victims, noting that two bodies from which DNA had been taken remained unidentified.

Based on numbers released by the fire service on Saturday, the man’s death brings to a total of 12 the number of fire victims who subsequently died in hospital.