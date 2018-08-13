Richard Orlinski | Myconos | To August 19

“It’s a funny paradox with the carob tree: On the one hand it is neglected, and on the other it is deeply entrenched in the conscience of the Cretan people,” says Korina Miliaraki, president of the Agritourism Union of Crete and the Epimenides Cultural Society of Panormos, and the individual spearheading a campaign to get the carob tree onto the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.