Richard Orlinski | Myconos | To August 19
Online
The Kapopoulos Fine Arts Gallery on Myconos presents Richard Orlinski’s first solo exhibition in Greece. Steeped in pop culture, the French artist creates a colorful world around the concept of “Born Wild” that shuns conventional notions and reaches out to viewers of all ages. Orlinski has ranked in the top 10 of the best-selling French artists in the world since 2011. The exhibition at the Kapopoulos Gallery, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, runs through August 19.
Kapopoulos Fine Arts Gallery, 15 Enoplon Dinameon, Myconos Town, tel 22890.27005, www.kapopoulosart.gr