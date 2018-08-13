Woman injured by rock on Mount Olympus
A 35-year-old woman was injured on her neck on Monday when a rock fell on her during a hiking trip near the peak of Mount Olympus.
According to the head of the Greek Rescue Team, Alexis Liamos, the woman, a Greek national, was taken to the “Apostolidis” mountain refuge.
A Super Puma helicopter is on its way to transfer her to hospital.