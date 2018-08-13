Young Italian tourist's body recovered off Antiparos

The body of a teenage Italian tourist who disappeared in the sea after diving off a cliff on the Aegean island of Antiparos on Sunday afternoon was found on Monday morning by the local coast guard.



According to reports, sea conditions were rough when the 17-year-old took the plunge.



Meanwhile, the badly decomposed remains of a man were recovered on Sunday from the eastern coast of the island of Evia.



The coast guard retrieved the body from a steep, rocky shore after being alerted to its presence.



The remains have been transferred to the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the University of Athens, where an autopsy will be conducted.