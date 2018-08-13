Authorities nab dozens of forged passport holders

Dozens of foreign nationals have been arrested at airports across western Greece this year while attempting to use fake passports to travel, it emerged on Monday.



More than 40 people traveling with counterfeit documents have been detained at the port of Kalamata in southwestern Greece since the beginning of this year and another 20 at the airport of Aktio in northwestern Greece, according to police sources.



In most cases, the intended destinations of the holders of the forged passports were Germany, Belgium, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic.



Undocumented migrants pay up to 3,000 euros for a fake passport, the sources said.