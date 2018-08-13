Gov’t accused of West Nile ‘indifference’

The national federation of Greek hospital workers (POEDIN) has expressed alarm over the rise of West Nile virus cases and accused the government and the Attica Regional Authority of “proverbial indifference.”



In a statement on Monday, POEDIN said that due to state authority failings, “the West Nile virus outbreaks have not been contained but are growing every day and expanding to other areas of Attica.”



POEDIN said many areas of Western Attica – Megara, Mandra, Nea Peramos, Elefsina and Aspropyrgos – have been placed under surveillance.



Additional affected areas include Piraeus, Nikaia, Korydallos, Drapetsona and Salamina, which are also being monitored.



POEDIN further warned there is a risk of blood shortages as residents of monitored areas have been banned from giving blood.



“In fact, the Thriasio and Nikaia hospitals have virtually stopped blood donations,” the federation said.



Three people over the age of 70 died last week after being infected with the mosquito-borne virus, according to data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).



Health officials in Greece have confirmed that 60 cases of the virus have been reported in the country so far this summer.