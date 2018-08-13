Convert Group's revenues surge in H1

Greek digital consultancy and market research firm Convert Group reported a 103 percent jump in revenues in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2017.



The company said it estimates that this growth rate will be sustained until the end of the year, with turnover set to reach 1.3 million euros.



Convert Group said its new clients for the year include Aegean, Beiersdorf, Coffee Island, Cosmote, GlaxoSmithKline, Athenian Brewery, Janssen, Kafkas, Kiosky’s, My Market, Nestle, Pierre Fabre, Praxia Bank, Reckitt Benckiser, Sephora and The Mart.