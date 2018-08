Athens International Airport (AIA) posted an increase in revenues in 2017 on the back of a rise in international passenger traffic which offset the lowering of a fee imposed on the airline tickets of travelers departing from all Greek airports, the company said in its annual results.



Passenger traffic jumped 8.6 percent in 2017 to reach 21.74 million, exceeding the figure registered a year earlier by 1.7 million.



The number of flights during the period amounted to 196,000, surpassing the 2016 figure by 3.6 percent. International traffic proved to be the main growth driver (12 percent), whereas domestic traffic also grew but at a lower rate (2 percent), impacted by airlines’ capacity reductions mainly during the winter period.



AIA’s operating revenues improved 6.6 percent to reach 433.5 million euros compared to the previous financial year, which is mainly attributed to the increase in passenger traffic and the improved performance of retail revenues.



Overall earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) in 2017 were up by 12.6 million euros or 4.64 percent compared to 2016, reaching 284.5 million euros.