Officials meet on Lesvos to discuss monuments damaged by 2017 quake

Local authorities and government officials held a meeting on Tuesday in the village of Vrisa on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos to discuss the fate of monuments that were damaged in the devastating earthquake that struck last year.



The general secretary of the Culture Ministry, Amalia Androulidaki, who heard the grievances of residents, said the ministry would seek to expedite the procedures that determine which buildings qualify as monuments.



The 6.1 magnitude undersea quake south of Lesvos on June 12, 2017 damaged hundreds of buildings.



Vrisa was the village that was worst-hit by the tremor.