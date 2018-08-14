Smuggler nabbed while trying to unload migrants on Kos

Coast guard officers on Tuesday were questioning a 41-year-old suspected people smuggler who tried to unload 55 undocumented migrants on the Dodecanese island of Kos on Monday.



The inflatable dinghy was stopped off the coast of Aghios Fokas, near the island’s main port, in the early hours of Monday after being spotted by a coast guard vessel.



The ethnic origin of the 55 migrants was unknown.