Gov’t urged to improve accessibility for disabled

The president of Greece’s Union of Municipalities and Communities (KEDE), Giorgos Patoulis, has urged the government to improve accessibility for disabled people.



He issued the plea in the wake of report on Monday that a man in a wheelchair was forced to travel in the enclosed car deck of a ship because there was no accessibility to the passenger areas.



“In Greece in 2018 some of our fellow people are still fighting for things that are self-evident,” he said.



“Our country is inhospitable to our fellow citizens because our cities were built without having been designed for structures that would facilitate accessibility for people with disabilities,” he added.