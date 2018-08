The coast guard and traffic police were on standby on Tuesday to facilitate a final wave of people leaving the capital for their summer vacations ahead of the August 15 national holiday.



The main ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio were busier than in recent weeks amid reports that ferries on the route to Paros and Tinos were booked to capacity.



A total of 40 ferries were scheduled to leave those three Attica ports for the Aegean islands on Tuesday.



On Monday another 41 ferries left the ports of Piraeus, Rafino and Lavrio for the Aegean, carrying 41,633 passengers.



The country’s highways were busy too on Tuesday as many Athenians drove to their villages on the mainland for the summer break.