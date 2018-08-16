Again this year, the figures are showing that tourism is rightfully considered Greece’s main industry.

The sector’s impressive figures are feeding expectations regarding the country’s much-anticipated exit from economic misery.

The downside in all this is that the soaring tourism demand also exposes the country’s painful deficit in terms of infrastructure.

Greece must waste no time in finding solutions to the chronic shortcomings that dog the sector such as understaffed local clinics, water shortages on popular Aegean islands, substandard marinas, and problems with rubbish collections and waste treatment.

We need to work hard if we want to keep up with the competition.