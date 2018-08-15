Pilgrims celebrate the Dormition of the Theotokos

Believers light candles at the Byzantine Church of Aghia Triada in Nafplio, southern Greece, ahead of Wednesday's celebration of the Dormition (or the Assumption) of the Virgin Mary (in Greek: Koimisis tis Theotokou). The holiday commemorates the “falling asleep” or death of the Theotokos (Mary, translated as “God-bearer”). August 15, one of the most important holidays in the Orthodox calendar, is celebrated across the country, and is a date when many Greeks leave the towns and cities where they live and work to return to their home villages. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]