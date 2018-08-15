An Economy Ministry committee will decide on Friday whether to allow Piraeus Port Authority (OLP), majority-owned by China’s Cosco, to create a new shipbuilding facility in Perama’s ship repair zone.

Cosco had submitted a request for a license to repair mega-yachts to the regional authority, which rejected it, citing a 1984 law that forbids heavy industry facilities in Attica.

However, OLP claims that, despite the law, four such licenses have been issued in the past and appealed to the ministry’s committee for examination of informal appeals.



According to the law, the committee will have to decide on OLP’s appeal within 30 days of its submission.