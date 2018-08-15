Kammenos invites Turkish counterpart to visit Greece

Greece’s defense minister has extended an invitation to his Turkish counterpart following Tuesday’s release of the two Greek soldiers from Turkish jail pending trial.

A statement from his office said Panos Kammenos had called Hulusi Akar on the telephone to welcome the release of the two soldiers and had and invited the Turkish minister to visit Greece.

Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis were arrested in early March for accidentally crossing the border in bad weather and spent 167 days in a high security prison in Edirne. It is not clear what charges they are facing.

Following the news that the two servicemen had been released, Kammenos tweeted an image of an icon of Our Lady the Liberator.

August 15 is the feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, one of the most important holidays in the Orthodox calendar.