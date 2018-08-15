US ambassador congratulates foreign ministry on soldiers' release

The US ambassador to Greece has tweeted his congratulations to the Greek Foreign Ministry upon the release of two Greek soldiers freed after months of detention in a Turkish prison.

“Congratulations to all my colleagues at @GreeceMFA,” the tweet from Geoffrey Pyatt read.

The tweet linked to a report from last May in which Pyatt was quoted as saying that the soldiers “should have come home in the spirit of our alliance relationship.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Pyatt and the embassy's offical account had retweeted a series of tweets from the Greek Foreign Ministry and from Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, among others, regarding the release of the two men.