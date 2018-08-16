Athens police investigate man's death after mugging

Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man, who died shortly after midnight on Wednesday when he fell from a height onto rocks on Filopappou Hill in Athens after being mugged.

The man’s 23 year-old-girlfriend, who is from Portugal, told police that three people approached and robbed them, threatening them with a knife.

The victim subsequently quarrelled with the muggers and fell to his death from a height of 20 m.