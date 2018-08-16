NEWS |

 
Police investigate man's death on Filopappou Hill

TAGS: Crime

Police are investigating the death of a man, who lost his life in the midnight on Wednesday when he fell and hit his head on rocks on Filopappou Hill in Athens, in circumstances that remain unclear.

According to SKAI TV, the man, along with a woman, had encountered muggers, who, wielding a knife, attempted to steal their money and personal documents.

Police are examining all possibilities, with the woman’s evidence expected to throw light on the case.

