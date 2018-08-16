Husband kills wife in Volos

An 80-year-old man has been arrested in Volos for the murder of his 72-year-old wife in their home.

Police believe the suspect suffocated his wife while she slept.

Following the killing, the man consumed a quantity of pills and attempted to take his own life but was arrested and later hospitalized.

The man, who had left a handwritten note at the scene in which he said he killed his wife, also phoned his brother-in-law to tell him that he had killed his sister, police said. Police went to the suspect’s house after being informed by his brother in law.

In the note, he said that as he expected to die himself from health problems, he did not wish to leave his wife alone without him.

Once doctors give him the all clear, the man is expected to appear before a prosecutor.