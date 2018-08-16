Oedipus at Colonus | Epidaurus | August 17 & 18

The last of Sophocles' three Theban plays, “Oedipus at Colonus,” describes the end of the mythical king’s tragic life and was written shortly before the ancient playwright’s own death in 406/5 BC. The play will be staged as part of this year’s Athens & Epidaurus Festival on August 17 and 18, in a production directed by Yannis Kokkos, in Italian, with a cast led by Massimo De Francovich (Oedipus), Sebastiano Lo Monaco (Theseus), Roberta Caronia (Antigone), Stefano Santospago (Creon), Fabrizio Falco (Polynices) and Eleonora De Luca (Ismene), with Greek and English surtitles. Tickets start from 6.40 euros, and can be purchased at greekfestival.gr, which also provides more information about the production and how to get to the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus.



Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, tel 27530.22026