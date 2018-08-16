Police seeking man, 67, alleged to have killed his son, 51

Police on Thursday were investigating the death of a 51-year-old man in a Roma settlement near Aegaleo, western Athens, apparently at the hands of his 67-year-old father.

Relatives at the camp said the father and son had been arguing about family matters on Wednesday when the spat escalated and the older man grabbed a rifle, firing it at his son.

The 51-year-old was transferred to the nearest hospital but died of his injuries. The father fled, taking the weapon with him, and was being sought by police.