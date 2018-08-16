Greeks warned to be careful about switching energy providers

In a market where power companies are increasingly turning to call centers to advertise electricity packages over the telephone, consumers in Greece need to be cautious when considering switching energy providers, the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) warns.



People need to be careful when presented with deals, particularly over the phone. In many cases, the discounts offered only relate to a small part of the overall energy bill and not to the various charges and taxes that all consumers must pay, regardless of the provider.



When considering making a switch, consumers should ask for clarification as to what the discount rates involve, their duration and the pricing policy for the remainder of the contract, RAE advises.



The watchdog also recommends that people calculate what they stand to gain from switching providers before agreeing to anything.