Stocks slide to lowest point since November 2017

Greek stocks remained under heavy pressure on Thursday, with the benchmark approaching the psychologically significant 700-point mark and closing at the lowest level since mid-November 2017.



The general index fell 1.74 percent to end at 707.77 points.



The large-cap index gave up 1.82 percent and the mid-cap index was down 1.76 percent.



Among blue chips, the biggest gains were posted by Motor Oil (3.23 percent), Fourlis (1.73 percent) and Sarantis (0.58 percent), while the largest losses were registered by Titan (-5.50 percent), OTE (-3.89 percent) and Viohalco (-3.75 percent).



Turnover came to 43.62 million euros.