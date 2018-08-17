Greek-Albanian border region closely monitored

Despite a 31 percent drop in migrant inflows via the Greek-Albanian border since the beginning of the year, the European Union’s border agency Frontex remains on the alert in Ioannina, northwestern Greece.

According to reports, 11 Frontex officers from Germany and Poland are currently working with Greek police officers in the region amid fears that migrants may try to take a new route from the coast of northwestern Greece to Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in cases of migrants and refugees being swindled by gangs that issue fake travel documents.

Migrants planning to travel to Central and Northern Europe are charged fees of up to 3,000 euros for documents that are so badly forged that they have led to the arrest of more than 200 people at the airports of Kalamata, Aktio and Araxos in western Greece over the last two years.